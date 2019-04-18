(NAN)Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force(MNJTF)killed 39 Boko Haram terrorists and captured many equipments from them in a clash at Cross Kaura on Tuesday.

However, 20 soldiers were wounded.

The spokesman of the task force, Col. Timothy Antigha, confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

Antigha said the terrorists were killed when they attacked troops position.

He said the wounded soldiers had been evacuated from the area of operation and now receiving adequate medical attention.

Also at the weekend, MNJTF forces made up of Nigerian and Cameroon troops killed no fewer than 27 of the terrorists.

Chadian forces also killed 63 of the terrorists in a fight near Lake Chad also at the weekend, making a total of 90 terrorists terminated in two encounters.

Although there was no casualty recorded on the side of the Nigerian-Cameroon forces, in the shootout on 13 April in the Northern part of Wulgo, Tumbuma, Chikun Gudu and Bukar Maryam villages of Borno State, Chad lost seven men