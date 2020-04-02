The Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has launched a coordinated offensive to dislodge Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists from Tunbuns Islands of the Lake Chad.
The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.
Onyeuko said the troops involved in the operation were the Sector 2 MNJTF (Chad Republic), Sector 3 MNJTF (Nigeria) and Sector 4 MNJTF (Niger Republic).
He said the insurgents retreated into the Tumbuns of Lake Chad from where they plan attacks on soft and hard targets following the sustained onslaught against them by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole.
According to him, these heinous acts necessitated the contiguous nations of the Lake Chad basin to jointly launch this massive onslaught on the terrorists across the common borders extending into the Northern Tumbuns of the Lake Chad Basin in Nigeria.
“Aside from the combined operations, troops of Operation Lafiya Dole are equally engaged in the conduct of simultaneous blocking operations aimed at decimating those criminal insurgents who are escaping the onslaught at the Lake Chad general area.
“The general public is hereby requested to continue to provide credible information on our common enemies to the Armed Forces of Nigeria operating in Operation Lafiya Dole,” he said. (NAN)
