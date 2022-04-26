From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

The Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) said its on the Lake Chad shores along the Niger borders have neutralized 30 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists during a fierce battle.

"In a recent encounter at the general area of Kaji Jiwa, they came in contact with some elements of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) after the fierce firefight, about thirty (30) terrorists were neutralized," the force spokesman, Col Muhammad Dole disclosed in a statement.

He said troops of Sector 4 (Niger Republic) continue to dominate their area of operation by aggressively conducting clearance operations towards identified terrorists' hideouts.

He said a total of 15 AK 47 rifles, 2 belts of 222 ammunitions and 179 cartridges, two cell phones and one Boko Haram banner flag.

Dole disclosed that troops also arrested 11 suspects comprising of three (3) minors. He said the suspects are undergoing interrogation.