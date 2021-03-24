From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) new Force Commander, Maj-Gen Jeleel Ogunlade, has urged troops of the regional forces to exhibit more dedication in the counter-terrorism operation around the Lake Chad region.

Gen Ogunlade, who took over the MNJTF command as a new Force Commander at a brief ceremony in Ndjamena, headquarters of the MNJTF in Chad, said he would be open to suggestions to improve the operation.

A statement by the MNJTF Chief of Military Public Information Officer, Col Mohammad Dole, quoted the commander as saying collaboration was the only way to ensure the speedy realization of the mandate of the Force.

‘He assured the staff that he was always open for dialogue and committed to all efforts at ensuring the end of the insurgency,’ the statement read.

Gen Ogunlade replaced Maj-Gen Ibrahim Yusuf who has been deployed to the army headquarters as Chief of Operations.

The event was attended by representatives from the European Union (EU), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), African Union, Centre for Coordination and Liaison (CCL), and media proprietors among others.

Military troops from Nigeria, Chad, Niger and Cameroon constitute the MNJTF forces.