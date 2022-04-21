From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Troops of Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), operating under Operation Lake Sanity, have overrun more terrorists’ enclaves on the fringes of Lake Chad, killed scores and rescued hostages.

MNJTF Chief of Military Public Information, Muhammad Dole, said this in a statement, yesterday, in Ndjamena Chad.

Dole said the clearance operation was carried out in the vicinity of Tumbun Fulani and Tumbun Rago by the troops of Forward Operations Base Arege in close coordination with the Air Task Force.

He said the operations led to the neutralisation of no fewer than 20 terrorists, adding that the ground forces advanced and reached Tunbun Fulani but could not access Tunbun Rago due to marshy terrain.

Dole said the criminals on sighting the advancing troops fled and abandoned their checkpoint, pulled off their uniforms and left their rifles and other equipment behind.

According to him, Tunbun Rago was found deserted with Boko Haram corpses and a shallow grave containing Boko Haram corpses discovered, as the criminals beat a hasty retreat.