Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), a regional military cooperation forces of countries around the Lake Chad shores, has rescued 12 civilians hostages from Boko Haram captivity.

MNJTF spokesman, Col. Muhammad Dole in a statement from the Force’s headquarters in Ndjamena – Chad capital on Saturday said the rescue operation was conducted by the force following an ambush and offensive on the terrorists by troops.

“Acting on credible information on the intended relocation of the insurgents to another location, the troops of Sector 2 (Chad), of Multinational Joint Taskforce (MNJTF) laid ambush against the insurgents at a vantage location near Barkalam,” Dole disclosed.

He said the operation was part of the pressure being exacted on ISWAP splinter group of Boko Haram terrorists along the fringes of Lake Chad Basin.

“Aftermath of the encounter, 12 hostages were successfully rescued from the BHT/ISWAP captivity,” he said in the statement.

He disclosed that a male adult, three women and eight children were among the rescues persons. He said the MNJTF used helicopter to facilitate the movement of the rescued persons from Baga Sola to N’Djamena in Chad as part of the policy of safe transfer of rescued hostages and surrendered insurgents.

He disclosed that three canoes with Boko Haram capsized during the military offensive, leading to the death and arrest of some terrorists, while others sustained various degree of injuries.

He said the Chadian Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), Lt. Gen Abakar Abdelkarim Daoud who received the rescues civilians at the Air Force base, reiterated the absolute commitment and determination of the Chadian and MNJTF forces to combat the terrorists in the Lake Chad Basin.

MNJTF comprises military troops from Nigeria, Chad, Niger and Cameroon though troops from Cameroon have not been active in the operation for some time.

