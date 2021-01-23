From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has announced that it is exploring areas of possible support from the Government of the United Kingdom (UK) in the fight against terrorism in the Lake Chad region.

MNJTF, in a statement by its spokesman, Col Muhammad Dole from the Force’s N’Djamena headquarters, said the task force’s leadership held a meeting with the representatives of the British government on areas of support.

‘The Force Commander (FC), MNJTF, Major General Ibrahim Manu Yusuf accompanied by some staff officers held a meeting at Maiduguri on 21 January 2021 with Dr Katharine Brooks – First Secretary Political (Lake Chad Basin) and Lieutenant Colonel Bobby Gillespie – Deputy Defence Advisor at the British High Commission in Nigeria,” the spokesman said in the statement on Saturday,’ the statement read.

He said the meeting was geared towards possible areas of interventions in furtherance of MNJTF efforts at ‘degrading the terrorists and creating an enabling environment for peace and development in the Lake Chad Region.’

He explained that the meeting provided the opportunity for the force commander to provide insight on MNJTF operational capabilities, its successes and challenges.

‘Critical areas which were scoped for possible UK Government support to the MNJTF included Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC), Information Operations as well as Counter Improvised Explosive Device (IED) capabilities,’ he disclosed.

Dole said a follow-up meeting was held in N’Djamena on 22 January 2021, between the force leadership and British officials to strengthen further collaboration.

MNJTF is a regional military collaboration among some neighbouring countries including Nigeria, Chad, Niger and Cameroon.