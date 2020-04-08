Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says that the Nigerian component of the Multi National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has intensified its operations to rout members of the Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), hibernating around the Lake Chad Basin region.

The DHQ added that the combined effort of troops of the Land, Maritime and Air components of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has resulted in the killings of several terrorists and other criminals terrorizing the country.

Director Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made this known on Wednesday, also said that troops on internal security operations across the country have arrested several criminals and recovered several arms and ammunitions from them in the Niger Delta region.

Enenche, giving an update on military operations in the North East and other parts of the country, said: “The Nigerian component of MNJTF together with other members from the Lake Chad Basin Commission has been involved in clearance operation around the Lake Chad Basin. This is the fall out of the recent past aggressive and offensive action of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the North East specifically, Operation LAFIYA DOLE Theatre. The combined effort of our gallant troops of the Land Component, Maritime Component and Air Component has resulted to the neutralization of scores of Boko Haram terrorists/ISWAP elements, which led to the decapitation of their various hideouts in the general area of operation.

“Following closely, troops of Special Response Area Pulka, 26 Task Force Brigade Garrison, 21 Special Armour Brigade, Civilian Joint Task Force and hunters jointly conducted a clearance operation around Zua general area in Borno State. In the process of the robust clearance operation, several Boko Haram Terrorists/ ISWAP fighters were neutralized.

“In our Maritime environment, troops of Sector 2, Operation DELTA SAFE on Friday 3 April 2020 at about 10:30 pm encountered a notorious gang of sea robbers at sea, who have been on the wanted list of our troops. After the firefight, which was won, troops were able to recover one of the bodies of the criminals.

“Relatedly, On 6 April three of the sea robbers who escaped with gunshot wounds were later arrested in Bilabiri community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State where they were being treated for gunshot wounds. The arrested Sea robbers were undergoing treatment and preliminary investigation, (is ongoing) after which they will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for prosecution.”