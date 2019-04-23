Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Multi-National Joint Task Force(MNJTF), said its troops has killed three members of the Boko Haram group who tried to attack a military location at Cross Kauwa, about 40 kilometers from Monguno, in Borno State.

Chief of Military Public Information, Colonel Timothy Antigha, who made this known in a statement, said the MNJTF, working in collaboration with troops of the Nigerian Army, recovered several arms, ammunition and other weapons from the terrorists while others escaped with bullet wounds.

Antigha listed some of the recovered weapons to include one AK 47 Riffle, Motar bomb, General Purpose Machine Gun and assorted rounds of ammunition.

The statement made available to Daily Sun reads; “In continuation of the ongoing Operation YANCIN TAFKI, troops of the MNJTF operating in close collaboration with troops of the Nigerian Army have continued to put pressure on Boko Haram Terrorists resulting in more human and equipment casualties for the terrorist group.

“Last night, at about 01:20 am, terrorists attacked troops position at Cross Kauwa, about 40 kilometers from Monguno. However, the terrorists paid dearly for it as 3 were killed, while others escaped with gunshot wounds. Similarly, one AK 47 Riffle, Motar bomb and General Purpose Machine Gun, respectively, were captured. Additionally, assorted rounds of ammunition were impounded”