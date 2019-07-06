Temidayo, the daughter of media mogul and EbonyLife TV CEO, Mo Abudu, on Sunday took the final steps that began her marital journey with her sweetheart, Adebola Makanjuola, one of the sons of wealthy businessman and owner of Caverton Helicopters, Chief Oluremi Muyinudeen Makanjuola and Lady Cassandra Omage, at a close-knit white wedding ceremony at Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Simi Valley, Los Angeles, California, United States. The venue of the ceremony was lit as it was adorned with flowers and surrounded with rocks and all the guests looked fashionable and stylish in their attires. The 28-year-old bride had the honour of her dad, Tokunbo Abudu, walk her down the aisle. The wedding ceremony which was a ranch-themed affair attracted a number of guests, mostly made up of close family members and friends of the couple, all of who looked their best. Proud mother of the bride, Mo Abudu, looked stunning in a blush pink Oscar de la renta dress adequately portraying the dress code, California Chic. Before the white wedding, a party was held in Beverly Hills to celebrate the couple. Exotic Brazilian dancers were on hand to make the day an unforgettable one for the couple and their guests. Excited wedding guests shared a lot of their memorable experiences from the occasion on their various platforms. Just last month, Temidayo and Adebola opted for a somber and quiet court wedding at the Westminster Registry Office in London, United Kingdom, after a very lavish traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos in March, which feted the crème-de-la-crème of Nigeria’s business, political and social circle.