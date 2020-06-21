Ayo Alonge

Twenty-five social media influencers, four special CEO prizes and four honourees were awarded at the just concluded Social Media For Social Good Summit and Awards 2020.

Since early 2019, Social Media for Social Good Summits and Awards Africa is dedicated to uncovering individuals and organisations using social media for social good by rewarding their efforts.

All 100 nominees are being celebrated as top 100 social media influencers for social good out of which 25 have been awarded.

The initiative was developed out of grievance for the prevalence of malice and misinformation on social media.

After a very strict nomination and selection process, Voting opened on the 26th of May and closed on the 8th of June with over 50,000 votes in 2 weeks.

Awardees included Fela Durotoye, Mo Abudu, Chikwe Ihekweazu and Folorunsho Alakija.

Speaking at the summit and awards which held online, the Founder of Engage Empower Educate Initiative, Kalada Belema Meshack-Hart stated his passion for birthing this project that has gotten so many accolades, insisting ‘those that use their platforms online for good must be recognized and awarded.’

This years event had over 3500 participants and four speakers.

Engage Empower Educate Initiative is an NGO based in Nigeria.