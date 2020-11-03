Britain’s Sir Mo Farah has been warned about his reported appearance in reality television show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! could hinder his preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The four-time Olympic champion is expected to participate in the show, which is due to begin on November 15.

The programme is typically filmed in Australia over three weeks, but has been moved to Wales this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Participants are reportedly self-isolating for two weeks prior to travelling to the show’s location of Gwrych Castle, with filming expected to take place despite Wales moving into a circuit breaker lockdown for two weeks.

Sir Mo has been warned his participation could have an impact on his preparations for Tokyo 2020.

The 37-year-old is aiming to secure the men’s 10,000 metres title for a third consecutive Olympic Games, having opted to return back to the track from participating in the marathon.