Ben Dunno, Warri

As the nationwide lockdown against the spread of Coronavirus disease enters day two, a resident of Warri in Delta State who tried to beat security checkpoint, in spite warning signals, was today gunned down by a soldier on joint special duties with the police.

The deceased, a middle-aged man, who was said to have beaten security checkpoint at Ubeji from where he was trailed by soldiers who fired a warning shot that deflated his rear tyre at Ogunu and still did not stop until he was finally killed at Ugbuwangwe axis along the NPA Expressway.

Investigations revealed that the victim who drove out in a metallic black Toyota Camry car without a number plate from Ubeji and ignored the directive of the police and vigilantes at the community checkpoint who stopped him for a stop and search.

It was gathered that he had driven past them when they contacted the nearby military patrol team for assistance and it was at this point that the soldiers waved him down but in an attempt to beat the soldiers too his back tyre was aimed and deflated but he kept on speeding.

According to the sources, “when the deceased refused to stop, the soldier went after him, shot at his tyre as warming shot at Ogunu but still refused to stop, until he got to the Ugbuwangwe area along the expressway where he abandoned the car crossing the road to prevent vehicular movement while he took to his heels to escape.

“It was at this point that the soldier who had chased him from Ogunu fired shots towards his direction and brought him down, killing instantly.”

It was learnt that “immediately, the incident happened, the soldier drove directly to the nearest A Division police station where he made a statement to the police about the incident and surrender himself for arrest.

“As we speak, the man is devastated; we cannot get information from him; this narrative was given to us by one of the police officers at the checkpoint,” the source concluded.

However, irate youths reprisal attack, moments after, allegedly lynched two naval personnel and had their motorcycle burnt at the scene of the incident.

According to a source, the naval personnel were not from the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS), DELTA.

“They were not armed and were going to their respective units when the hoodlums attacked them,” the source said.