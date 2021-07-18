From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Five suspected kidnappers were reportedly burnt to death at the weekend by incensed community youths along the Afuze- Uokha Road in Owan West Local Government of Edo State.

The gunmen were said to have attacked and abducted some travellers who they took into the bush when they were arrested by vigilantes who brought them out of the forest.

The angry youths on sighting the suspected kidnappers, took them from the vigilantes and reportedly gave them jungle justice.

It was learnt that the kidnappers took the travellers into the bush without knowing that the vigilantes who got wind of the occurrence had mobilized to arrest them.

“The kidnappers would have been contacting the families of the abducted travellers to ask for ransom if not for the bravery of the vigilantes while locals who were fed up with the criminal activities of these kidnappers set them on fire and left them to die”, a source said.

Confirming the incident, spokesman of the state police command, SP Kontongs Bello, said investigation was ongoing.

“After the Kidnap, the vigilantes went in search of the criminals who they apprehended in the bush. As they were coming out in Uokha Community on their way to the police station, angry youths in Uokha and adjoining towns took away the suspected kidnappers from the vigilantes.

“All efforts to get the suspects to the police proved abortive as they were burnt to death. The investigation is ongoing”, he said.