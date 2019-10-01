Fred Itua, Abuja

A mob in the early hours of yesterday burned three suspected kidnappers to death in Abuja. The incident happened at about 8.30am in Dutse Alhaji area of Abuja.

Witnesses told Daily Sun that luck ran out on the three suspects when a girl, who boarded an unpainted vehicle raised the alarm that she was being kidnapped.

It was learnt that the traffic jam in the area prevented the suspects from escaping. A motorist who saw the screaming girl swiftly blocked their vehicle.

The incident, which occurred in front of Dutse popular market, attracted onlookers, who quickly intervened and forcefully stopped the fleeing suspects.

The three suspects were beaten to stupor and set ablaze. The late intervention of security agents couldn’t save them. The vehicle was also burnt completely.

An hour after they were burnt beyond recognition, security agents barricaded the place and evacuated their remains, while onlookers were prevented from getting close.

A witness said: “It happened at about 8.30am. There is usually serious traffic there. We just saw a girl screaming. The girl was very lucky. A driver who was in front of them used his vehicle to stop them.

“You know, today is a market day here. The motorcyclists and people around the market swooped on them. In fact, they were beaten very well until they passed out. That was how they were set ablaze by people who were there.”

The witness said the girl, who was pushed out of a moving vehicle and sustained serious injuries, was rushed to Kubwa General Hospital by security agents, who were on ground.

For several hours, security agents, tried without success, to control the traffic jam as a result of the incident. The ongoing road construction further compounded the woes of motorists.

Kidnapping has been on the rise in Abuja since 2016. Everyday, residents and intra-city travelers recount their ordeal in the hands of ‘one chance’ taxi operators and daredevil kidnappers.

Although the FCT Administration and the police command in the territory have assured residents that the city is safe, recent developments have, however, proven otherwise.