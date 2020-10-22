Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure, Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri, Tony John, Port Harcourt, Chukwudi Nweje

No fewer than 58 prisoners serving various jail terms at the National Correctional Centre, Okitipupa, in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State yesterday escaped as hoodlums broke the centre.

The Public Relations Officer of the Correctional Centre, Mr Babatunde Ogundare, who confirmed the incident, said a vehicle was also burnt by the hoodlums.

It was gathered that the hoodlums numbering over 100 stormed the centre in the afternoon and broke the doors and fence of the correctional centre, thereby paving ways for the inmates to escape.

Ogundare said efforts by security agencies to prevent the inmates from escaping were resisted by the irate mob.

He said many official items and personal belongings of stafff of the centre were also vandalised while some were carted away.

Some of the items destroyed included desktop computer sets, laptops, electronics and furnitures among other valuables.