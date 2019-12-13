Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A suspected transformer vandal, ifeanyi Opara, 26 has been killed by angry mob from Umuohiagu in Ngor Okpala, Imo State for attempting to steal a transformer belonging to the Nigeria Airforce .

According to the Commander 211 Response group, Elisha Bindo who briefed newsmen yesterday over the incident disclosed that the victim along with another suspect, Kelechi, Anyanwu , 29 made their way to the area where the transformer was mounted and attempted to steal it before luck ran against them.

Both suspects were said to have been beaten black and blue by the angry mob who caought them at about 5 am ,resulting to the death of Opara who could not make it to the hospital. Narrated Bindo.

However, Anyanwu was lucky to have survived the mob action as he was later revived in the hospital , Bindo said.

Anyanwu who confessed to the crime added that they have been using voodoo to hypnotise people before their operation.

According to him, “we use chicken and we tie a rope on its neck, this would allow people to sleep before we begin our operation “

Meanwhile, the suspect who named two other accomplice to the crime have been handed over to the police by the Nigeria Airforce for further investigation.