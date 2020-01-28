Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Mob, yesterday killed Mr. Kalu Ilum of Etitiama Nkporo in Ohafia Local Government Area (LGA)of Abia State, over alleged murder of his wife, Chichi.

The Suspect shot his wife who was a food vendor.

Daily Sun gathered that Ilum, who was having marital problems with his wife stormed her shop in anger and shot her dead. The death of the husband and wife became double tragedy for the Ilum’s family, thereby creating tension in the community. According to the villagers, Chichi had some time ago wanted a divorce Ilum , over the unresolved undisclosed marital issues.

“Ilum after committing the dastardly act, fled and hid himself inside the well in an attempt to escape justice,” the source said.

A witness , Joe, said: “The natives were determined to make the man to account for his misdeed and engaged a native doctor, who used his powers to bring out the killer. Immediately the man came out from the well, he was beaten to death .His body, house and property were later set ablaze by the mob.”

Abia State Police Public Relations Officer,(PPRO), Geoffrey Ogbonna, said he was yet be briefed on the incident.