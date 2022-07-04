From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Two suspects were lynched by an angry mob in Ede-Oballa community, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Monday, following their reported confession to the ritual murder and dismemberment of a missing girl in the community.

Daily Sun has learned that the girl was the daughter of late Igwe Philip Ugwu of Umuidu, and had gone missing a week ago but was later discovered dead with her eyes and private parts removed.

A source from the community who pleaded anonymity told our reporter that the child victim, identified as Eze Nkemdirim, was found dead a day after she was declared missing.

“Nkemdirim, who was about 10-years-old, was initially declared missing and the next day she was found dead with her body badly mutilated.

“Her eyes was plugged out, her private parts were cut off and taken away by the suspected ritualists,” the source told Daily Sun.

“Angered by the development, the elders and youths in the community went out of their way in search of what happened to the little girl.

“Along the line it was discovered that some members of the community has hand in the killing of the little girl, two people were arrested by the members of the neighborhood watch, but the angry mob overpowered them from handing them over to the police and set the ablaze,” the source said.

The source identified the two suspects as Ifeanyi Ugwu, a native doctor, and Agbo Chidera. The source identified them as being from the community, stressing that they might have killed the girl and removed her body parts for money ritual.

“They confessed to the crime and pleaded for forgiveness but thes angry mob were adamant,” the source said.

Meanwhile, a video of Chidera has emerged on social media where he was seen confessing to the crime before he was set ablaze by the mob.

He admitted committing the crime together with the native doctor and one other person, whose identity he claimed the native doctor knew.

Chidera also admitted in the video that the native doctor had asked him to get a little girl for him that he will use to prepare fetish charms for his client.

When reached for comment, the Enugu State Police spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the incident and said that police have commenced an investigation into the matter.

“Investigation has been launched to fish out those responsible for the alleged mobbing and setting ablaze of one Agbo Dera (m) and Ifeanyi Ugwu (m), at Ede-Oballa Nsukka on Monday, on the allegation of the duo being responsible for the murder of one little miss Eze Nkemdirim aged 10, for ritual purposes,” the police spokesman stated.

“Preliminary investigation shows that the victim was initially reported missing on 28/07/2022 at about 1pm, but her decomposing body was found in a bush in the community on 02/07/2022, which led to the action of the irate mob.

“Meanwhile, members of the community have once again been called upon to keep supporting the Police to properly investigate and set the ground for the dispensation of justice in criminal cases, rather than resort to self-help of this nature, which attracts dire legal consequences,” he said.