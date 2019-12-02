Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Two suspected robbers were lynched by residents of Yenizue- Gene in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, yesterday.

According to a witness, the robbers, who specialised in using commercial tricycle popularly called Keke NAPEP, had robbed a set of passengers in another Keke at Erepa Junction when the victims raised the alarm that they were being attacked.

The alarm attracted traders and residents of the area and they swooped on the suspected robbers. Two of them were lucky to escape while two were unlucky as the mob lynched them.

“The keke was heading for Erepa Junction from Otiotio Junction when it came under attack by the robbers.”

The occupants of the Keke raised the alarm, which attracted residents of the area, especially the Northerners selling sugar cane. Two of the suspected robbers escaped while two were killed,” he said.

The police public relations officer in the state, Asinim Butwats, who confirmed the incident, said the police are investigating the incident. According to him, a patrol van has been deployed to the area.