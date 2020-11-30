Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Following the insecurity, banditry and killings that have become common place in Ekiti State in recent times, a suspected kidnapper was on Saturday beaten to death by irate youths while trying to kidnap a boy in the state.

The middle-aged man was beaten to death by residents of Omuo Ekiti, headquarters of Ekiti East Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The incident occurred at Iludofin area of Omuo community, where the deceased was caught in an attempt to kidnap a seven-year-old boy. A witness revealed that the incident happened around 2.30pm.

The source disclosed that a man, who sighted the suspect, raised the alarm as he grabbed the boy and was forcefully dragging him into the surrounding bush. The residents were said to have trooped out enmasse and pounced on the suspect and beat him until he became unconscious.

He said: “It was a man, who was looking from afar, that raised the alarm and the people caught him in the act and beat him to stupor. It was later that the police arrived and took him to the station with the aim of taking him to the hospital for treatment.”

While confirming the incident, the police public relations officer in the state, Sunday Abutu, said the man died immediately he got to the police station.

Abutu said it was one of the chiefs at Iludofin quarters that reported the case to the police, which he said they acted upon promptly.