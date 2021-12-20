From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Two suspected thieves have been burnt to death in Awka, Anambra State capital, by an angry mob. The incident happened at Regina Caeli Junction, along the Awka – Onitsha Expressway.

Daily Sun gathered that the ugly incident took place on Friday night, at that popular junction close to the ever busy Club Road, which runs 24 hours every day.

Commercial tricycle operators, popularly known as Keke NAPEP, told Daily Sun that the victims were suspected thieves who were caught during a robbery operation. One of them said that the two young men allegedly stole a mobile phone at the Club Road and were dragged from there to the junction where they were eventually set ablaze.

In Onitsha, Nkpor and Obosi areas of Anambra State, suspected thieves are usually set ablaze by angry mobs, perhaps, to serve as a deterrent to others plotting to steal.

Awka and environs are not known to carry out jungle justice of this nature, except recently, when some armed men said to be Bakassi Boys reportedly killed and burned suspected thieves and cultists.

Although the crime suspects were said to have been burnt Friday night, the charred remains of the victims were still there until around 5pm the following day, Saturday.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, when contacted the same Saturday, told Daily Sun that he was not aware of it, promising to get in touch with the DPO covering that area.

When contacted, again, yesterday afternoon, the PPRO asked the reporter to send him a text on a matter earlier tabled before him 24 hours, but, however, failed to reply to the text. Also, he subsequently avoided the reporter’s calls.