From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Three persons suspected to be members of an armed robbery gang yesterday met their waterloo in Warri, Delta State.

They were burnt alive by a mob that had earlier apprehended them after a robbery operation.

The suspects and other fleeing members of the gang were said to be terrorising Emebiren and environs in the oil rich city.

It was gathered that the gang members alighted from a vehicle and a tricycle and quickly dispossessed residents of their belongings at Okumagba Avenue. But their luck ran out when some of their victims summoned courage to raise alarm, which attracted the mob and some vigilantes, who chased the suspects until they were apprehended and set ablaze.

Police public relations officer in the state, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident but said only two hoodlums were set ablaze.