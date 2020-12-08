From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Three persons suspected to be members of an armed robbery gang on Tuesday met their waterloo in Warri, Delta State.

They were burnt alive by an irate mob that had earlier apprehended them after a robbery operation.

The deceased suspects and other fleeing members of the gang were said to be terrorising Emebiren and environs in the oil rich city.

It was gathered that the gang members alighted from a vehicle and a tricycle also known as Keke and quickly dispossessed residents of their belongings at Okumagba Avenue.

But their luck ran out when some of their victims summoned courage to raise alarm which attracted mob and some vigilante members who chased the suspects until they were apprehended and thereafter set ablaze.

Two of the suspects, it was learnt, were nabbed and set ablaze at Emebiren Junction, while another fleeing suspect was roasted alive along the Avenue Road near Eburu Junction.

Other gang members numbering about six however escaped the jungle justice.

Contacted, public relations officer of the state police command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident but said only two hoodlums were set ablaze.