From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A truck that carried 25 cows has been set ablaze in Saki, a town on Oke-Ogun axis of Oyo State for killing a boy.

The accident, which occurred at Challenge Junction in Saki on Monday eveningz claimed the life of the boy, identified as Ayuba Raji.

The spokesperson of Saki Town Development, Mr. Adekunle Lawal, said the accident occurred around 10p.m on Monday.

According to him, “This young boy was riding a Boxer motorcycle and was hit by a truck transporting cows out of the Saki.

“Angry mobs set the truck ablaze before SAKIFIRST got in touch with the police to avoid more damages. Over speeding and careless driving are what we know those cattle transporters for. It is now the right time for us to lead the FRSC for training on driving rules, a step we took last year before COVID-19 palava stopped us.

“We commiserate with the family of the deceased, the contractors need to do something urgently too. This is the second accident in just 3 months.”

The Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), who confirmed the incident, told Daily Sun: “It was an accident that occurred in Saki, where the young boy, who came into the road without recourse to incoming vehicle was hit in the process, rushed to the Baptist hospital but later died during treatment.

“Angry mob in their usual manner set the truck ablaze with 25 cows. Investigation has commenced.”

Meanwhile, eight passengers loat their lives to an accident that occured at Celica Area, along Ibadan- Ife Expressway on Tuesday.

Eyewitness accounts revealed that the accixent occured around 7am when a container fell on 18-seater bus and claimed the life of the driver and seven passengers immediately.

As gathered, out of the nine passengers were in the bus, only a woman escaped death. The remains of the dead passengers have been deposited at a morgue.

The accixent, according to eyewitnesses, was caused by an ongoing construction of a bridge at Celica Area along Ibadan-Ife Expressway. They said the container fell from the truck at a portion of the road that was deplorable and fell on the bus.

Rescue operation was carried out by the Operation Burst, which is a joint security outfit of Oyo State and men of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). The also prevented hoodlums from looting the goods in the container, apart from ensuring free flow of traffic.

