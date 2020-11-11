Mob yesterday set two suspected armed robbers ablaze in Warri, Delta State and a third suspect however escaped according to a witness. The source said the suspects who operated in a tricycle snatched a handbag containing a huge sum of money from a teacher, shot and wounded her. The teacher is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

“After snatching the handbag, the assailants went to a bar in Ekpan where they ordered people to lie down and dispossessed them of their belongings.

They were, however, chased by some youths who caught up with them and set them ablaze at Refinery Junction. Delta Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident. “It is true that two suspected robbers were set ablaze at “Refinery Junction’’ in Effurun,’’ Onovwakpoyeya said.