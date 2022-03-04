From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Three suspected robbers operating within the Upper Iweka axis of Onitsha, Anambra State met their Waterloo yesterday as angry mob lynched them for allegedly stealing a woman’s handbag which contained a mobile telephone among other items.

The suspects were believed to be thieves who were terrorising the business hub and using tricycles to escape.

According to a source, the suspects dispossessed a lady of her handbag,but couldn’t escape as their tricycle developed a fault.

“The incident happened at Upper Iweka motor park, almost in front of Star Sunny motor park, in Onitsha. The men who were operating with a tricycle stopped and dispossessed a lady of her phone. As they went back into the tricycle about to take off, the tricycle developed a fault and refused to start.

“They became panicky, and in the process, some boys in the park pounced on them and beat them up to a pulp.Shortly after, some people brought tyres and while some others brought petrol and they were set ablaze. Their remains are still here,” the source said.

Anambra State Police Spokesman, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga,said three persons were burnt while the fouth among them escaped.

Ikenga, however, said Commissioner of Police, Mr. Echeng Echeng frowned at jungle justice.

He said police operatives recovered a tricycle, a handbag and an Infinix phone that were allegedly disposed from the female victim.