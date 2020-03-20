John Adams, Minna

Hell was let loose in Bida in Niger State on Friday as an irate mob suspected to be commercial motorcycles operators on Friday set ablaze the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) office in Bida, Niger State on fire.

The mob in made up of hundreds it was learnt, invaded the office in the morning at about 11:00am, brought out some furniture, sprayed the building and the furniture with petrol and set the place on fire including the furniture.

It was gathered that the action of the motorcycles riders was as a result of a face-off between them and operatives of the FRSC.

According to an eyewitness, some FRSC staff had in the course of chasing an okada rider who was carrying a passenger, allegedly hit him (the okada rider) with their vehicle, resulting in a serious injury to the passenger he was carrying.

On hearing the incident, the okada riders were said to have mobilised and lunched an attack on the FRSC office burning everything down.

All efforts by the police to stop the building from being burnt proved abortive as the crowd was said to have out-numbered them.

The chairman of Bida local government council, Alhaji Mohammed Sheshi, was said to have immediately after the Friday prayers visited the scene to assess the extent of them damage.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer ASP Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the incident, saying that investigation had commenced.

Neither the state Sector Commander of the FRSC nor the information officer could be reached for comment as their cell phones were switched off.