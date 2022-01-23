From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The quietude of the ancient town of Kabba was disrupted on Saturday following the alleged killing of an Okada rider by a police man which led to a mob attack.

At the end of the mob attack part of the old police Barrack at Odi-olowo quarters was razed along with cars and motorcycles in the premises.

However, it was learnt that the mob had allowed the wives and children of the police to vacate the barrack before they set it ablaze.

The melee that ensued caused serious pandemonium in the town as shop owners quickly closed their shops while everyone was running helter skelter following sporadic gunshots fired by the police.

An eye witness account said, argument ensued between an Okada man and a police man o er a sachet water which angered the police leading to the killing of the Okada rider.

A team of Mobile Policemen and men of the Nigerian Army were said to have been deployed to the town before normalcy returned

But in a swift reaction, the Kogi State Commissioner of Police CP Egbuka who confirmed the incident said information from the area Commander of the Police in Kabba was still sketchy as at the of filing in this report but promised to Investigate the matter.

The Commissioner of Police assured that he will carry out an investigation to determine the cause of the killing, assuring that no stone would be left unturned in unraveling the cause and actual involvement of the incident.

