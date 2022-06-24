From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

One suspected kidnapper has been set ablaze by an angry mob in Obosi community, Idemmili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The local security in the area had intercepted a 7-man kidnap gang alongside their victim while they were taking them to a location yet to be disclosed. While six of the suspects fled, one was not lucky as the angry mob descended on him.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement, said that police rescued two victims kidnapped by the hoodlums. He said that their vehicles were equally recovered.

“The Anambra State Police operatives collaborating with security operatives at about 9pm on 23/6/2022 rescue two kidnap victims and recover a Toyota Highlander jeep with reg nos NSH 398 HA and Toyota Camry with reg nos BRS 941 AA.

“Preliminary information shows that security operatives intercepted a seven man kidnap gang along Awada. In an attempt to arrest the criminals, six out of the seven gang members escaped and abandoned both the victims’ vehicle and their operational vehicle. The seventh person, arrested was lynched by an angry mob and set ablaze before police operatives could arrive the scene.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng, while condemning the act of mob action by some members of the public who resort to jungle justice whenever they arrest suspects in respect of criminal allegations without recourse to the police for proper investigation.

“He also urged them to always exercise restraint by not taking the law into their own hands. They should endeavour to take such suspects to the nearest police station whenever they are apprehended.

“This would afford the police the opportunity to conduct appropriate investigation into the nefarious activities of the suspects; and bring them to justice in accordance with extant laws.

“Meanwhile, police operatives have initiated an operation aimed at arresting the fleeing gang members and suspects who took laws into their hands by setting ablaze the arrested suspect”, the statement reads.