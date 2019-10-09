Adewale Sanyaolu

‘‘You mean I just won a brand new car? I don’t believe this!”

These were the words of Adewole Adeboboye, one of the winners of two brand new cars at the recent Lagos grand finale of the ‘Mobil Peel and Win 2.0’ marketing promotion.

He couldn’t curtail his excitement when he received a call from the MC at the venue of the draws.

“This is the lord’s doing,” he continued. “I am at Ikeja at the moment but will make my way down to Yaba now. I thank the management of 11 Plc for conducting this draw in a transparent manner. I never expected this,” he replied.

The other car winner, Oduwale Bashiru, was equally elated. So were other winners, including Kayode Adebayo, who won a tricycle, Samsudeen Olusegun Adesina from Kaduna, who carted away a motorcycle, Bola Ilori, who won a 40-inch TV set, Adebisi Gbenga, generator, Mojisola Oluwatoyin and Abogunrin Sunday won smartphones as well as Aminu Abdulwasim, who won cash prize.

The event was the 2019 edition of the grand finale of event held by 11 Plc, formerly Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc.

As early as 8am, scores of customers, relatives and friends of participants converged on the venue of the grand finale to give support and encouragement to their loved ones. The about 1,000 capacity hall was already filled up. Many sat outside the premises.

The organisers said the promo campaign was designed not only to appreciate loyal customers across the six geo-political zones, but also to draw attention to the superior quality that Mobil Super 1000 (XHP) and Mobil Super 2000 lubricants have delivered to Nigerians over the years.

The Mobil Super Peel and Win 2.0 promotion was launched on Monday, May 20, 2019, in a management move aimed at giving back to loyal customers for their years of continued patronage.

Many were those that won prizes in the promo held between May 20 and August 31. Television sets, generators, motorcycles, tricycles and cash prizes were won.

Speaking to participants drawn from across the country, the managing director of 11 Plc, Mr. Adetunji Oyebanji, said: “Through this campaign, our customers have restated their commitment to the high-quality products that we offer them. We are proud of the success of the campaign, as it has offered us an opportunity to reward our growing number of customers. Hopefully, we will sustain this campaign in the coming years.

“Today’s event is special because the Mobil lubricant brand was not known for marketing promotions of this magnitude. The new management has recognised the role of marketing promotions in products acceptability, business growth and profitability.

“This is our little way of saying ‘thank you’ to our ardent users, as well as rewarding those users with enduring faith in the Mobil lubricant brand for decades. It is also to let our users appreciate the transformation of Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc to 11Plc.”

“This is a strong indication of better things to come for users of Mobil engine oil in the coming years. Mobil lubricant quality remains high, unrivalled and consistent across regions and geographies.

“The management of 11Plc is poised and strongly determined, more than ever before, to continue to make available to the teeming users Mobil high quality lubricants in this market. 11Plc will continue to be the leader in providing quality lubricants and lubrication-supporting services to industries. These are what differentiate us from competition, and we are even better placed today to do more. And we are committed to doing so in many years to come.”

In the other promotions across the country, winners also emerged from Kano, Abuja, Ibadan and Benin. They were rewarded with motorcycles, tricycles, 40-inch TV sets, smartphones and cash prizes.

Mr. Umesh Malik, manager, lubricant sales and marketing, 11 Plc, noted that the promo “is our way of rewarding those end-users that are loyal to the Mobil brand.”

Such end users, he said, were car owners, motorcycle and tricycle owners or riders, generator operators and owners as well as auto repairers and mechanics who constitute the membership of Nigeria Automobile and Technicians Association (NATA).

As part of the build-up to the Lagos grand finale, an earlier draw had been staged in Benin City, Edo State, on July 4 for customers in the South-South region to reward their patronage and continued loyalty.

The Benin event was a two-day draw staged for the benefit of customers who are not members of NATA.

A day was earmarked for NATA members in the South-South zone for their draw while another day was fixed for other categories of customers in the region.

In the draw for NATA members, Mr. Ikechukwu Omoregie won the star prize of a tricycle while Mr. Rasheed Sadiq won a motorcycle.

Other winners were Mr. Innocent Akhimime and Osaremen Oghogho (40-inch TV), Baba Ado (motorcycle), Mr. Igboeli Chidinma (generating set), Mr. Kingsley Abiodun and Freedom (carton of Mobil Super Oil each) and Mr. Adeboye and Peter Aghayere (N50,000 cash each).

Ikechukwu Onyejose and Ogie Osaruwmense also went home with a smart mobile telephone each.

The second draw produced Mr. Monday Osunde, who won a 40-inch TV Set; Mr. Igboeli Chidinma (generating set); Evelyn Agbouze (smart phone and a gallon of Mobil Super Oil); Michael Osesumi (smart phone); Ogaga Emoghware (smart phone) and Mr. Omorumji (N50,000).

A leading player in the downstream segment of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria, 11 Plc operates a lube oil blending plant (LOBP). This modern, high technology LOBP with a capacity of 450,000 barrels is regarded as one of the most sophisticated in Africa. It continues to be the industry benchmark for ethics, safety, operational excellence and quality standards.