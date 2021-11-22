By Lukman Olabiyi

Forum Mobile Advert Practitioners, an umbrella body for mobile advertisement revenue collectors has embarked on nationwide training of its members on the need to partner with the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) to eradicate multiple taxation.

The training which commenced in Lagos and Ogun State have been extended to Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Edo, Delta and Ondo, while members in other parts of the country would also be trained at the forthcoming national convention of the body holding this month end.

According to the President of the organization, Mike Osimen Eboziegbe, the training was necessary in order to bring it’s members at par with the drive of the Association of Local Goverment of Nigeria, ALGON’s to fight and eradicate the menace of multiple taxation in Nigeria.

He said the first training was held on October 18, 2021 for Lagos and Ogun members while training for those from other Southern states was held in Ibadan, Oyo State.

He promised the readiness of the association to work with ALGON in eradicating multiple association especially in vehicular revenue system across the country.

“We are ready to go with the new normal without any ambiguity or challenges. We support anything that can erase multiple taxation in revenue states especially in vehicular system. We have trained all our members in the southern parts of the country. We have the national convention which is coming up towards the end of November and It’s an opportunity to bring others from other parts of the country together and train them too,” he said.

He added the forum ‘s support ALGON’S programmes hundred percent.

“We would make sure that we join them to eliminate multiple taxation in vehicular revenue system in all local governments. The program has been on. FORUM Mobile Advert Practitioners has been registered, and we have been bonafide partner with ALGON to drive this eradication of multiple taxation to it’s logical “, he said.

