Africa’s foremost online shopping website, Jumia has said that Mobile broadband penetration in Nigeria is expected to rise to 55 per cent of the country’s population by 2025 with 70 per cent having access to 3G connectivity and 17 per cent accessing the 4G networks.

Speaking during the presentation of its report titled, ‘Nigeria mobile report 2019’ recently in Lagos, Head, Vendor Operations and Experience, Omolola Onasanya, noted that the Information and Communications Technology sector (ICT) which subsumed the digital economy, grew from its negative growth of 1 per cent in 2017 to become the second fastest growing sector with a growth rate of 9.7per cent in 2018.

Onasanya added that telecommunications and Information Services, a sub-sector of the Information Communications Technology (ICT) contributed about 77 per cent of the entire sector’s contribution to the GDP while adding that the mobile telecommunications sub-sector contributed 7.4 per cent to the country’s total GDP in 2018, compared to 5.5 per cent in 2017.

According to her, 44 per cent of mobile subscribers in Nigeria are using 3G technology and 4 per cent are using 4G technology a development owing to the current administration’s positive efforts compared to over 18 per cent 4G penetration in South Africa and 16 per cent in Angola.

She said, Nigeria’s mobile broadband penetration is forecast to rise to 55 per cent of the population by 2025, with 70 per cent having 3G connectivity and 17 per cent having access to 4G networks. 5G network with the 26 GHz, 38 GHz and 42 GHz spectrum bands will be rolled out by 2020.