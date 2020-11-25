Mobile City, a brand focused on providing customers with a seamless, convergent telecommunications experience has been launched in Nigeria.

According to the CEO of Mobile City, Ejirika Stanley Afunwa, the company has been in existence for 11 years but just making an entry into the Nigerian mobile phones market having established itself as a top brand in Hong Kong, USA, Zambia, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

Afunwa explained the company aim to bring the best in mobile phone technology whilst remaining budget friendly for their customers understanding the importance of affordable top-end 4G smartphones.

“We strive to provide our customers not only with smartphones, but also we help create a lifestyle that can be recognised, acknowledged and shared among the world community.

“Mobile City is a brand that believes in change and dares to be different. With a range of stylish smartphones paired with great technology, we sell excellent phones for the young, and the young at heart. Mobile City offers competitive pricing and readily available stock on leading brands. Our sales division has a customer-centric approach and is focused on world-class service delivery. We aim for immediate response to customers’ queries and the fastest turnaround times. Our expertise in emerging markets, strong partner relationships and service-delivery focus has earned us several accolades.”

The CEO stated that his vision was not to contain and limit the business of modern gadgets only to retail sales, but also to expand it as further as possible.

It was this vision that gave birth to the launching of “Mobile City Nigeria” a gadget store aimed at creating a better competitive market and delivering quality and outstanding products and services.