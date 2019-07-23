An indigenous audio-visual learning application, mobile classroom App, has been launched to enhance learning among students and to reduce challenges causing mass examination failure.

Originator of the digital audio-visual App, Mr. Akeem Salami, described the mobile application as the first indigenous audiovisual classroom application from Africa and a new learning experience that will enhance the way people learn via mobile devices like phones and computers.

The app, he said, will also reduce bottlenecks associated with traditional education without digital.

Salami revealed that the App has interactive features and functionalities that make learning and retention easier for students, noting that it was designed with a view to solving the problem of examination failures in the national examinations and colleges across the country. He added that the application is important to offer Nigerians and students from other parts of the world to learn at their convenience without having to go through unnecessary stress while trying to acquire knowledge.

“Mobile classroom App targets primarily the Nigerian market but will offer services to other interested parties beyond the shores of Nigeria. This application is presently loaded with subjects offered in Nigeria’s examination – WAEC, UTME, NECO, among others – in line with the syllabuses of various bodies conducting such tests.”

The guest of honour and legal practitioner, Segun Ajibola (SAN) commended the originator for his insight., adding that the time had come for the introduction of such wonderful idea in the country’s education sector.

“The introduction of mobile classroom App will provide bigger opportunity for Nigerians to acquire education as it is now possible to learn on the go. Nigerians are great users of Internet and other smart gadgets, this will make it more easier to be able to use the Mobile classroom App with ease.”

Similarly, a Lawmaker representing Eti-Osa Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Babajide Obanikoro, said the mobile classroom app is a fantastic opportunity to re-engage Students who have left the school system for further studies. He added that such innovation will further expose Nigerians and help them learn as their peers in developed countries.

The event had in attendance prominent Nollywood actors, Funsho Adeolu, Femi Adebayo, and Kola Obadimu Jnr, advertising expert, Hakeem Adenekan, among several other dignitaries, who all made case for urgent need for the adoption of the innovation as part of effort towards improving learning capacities of Nigerian students.