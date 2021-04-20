From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A Mobile Magistrates’ Court on Ewa Road, in Benin, yesterday, convicted 21persons for operating tricycles/bikes without rider’s permit.

The Chief Magistrate, Mutairu Oare, convicted the 21persons and ordered them to N5,000

fine each, after they had pleaded liable to the offence.

Oare also ordered the convicts to obtain the rider’s permit forthwith.

He said that if they failed to obtain the permit, parking fees would be charged on their impounded bikes and tricycles.

He added that after six weeks, the tricycles and bikes would be forfeited to the state government.

The Prosecuting Counsel, Mrs I P Madojemu had told the court that the 21 persons were apprehended within Ewa road axis, in Benin riding their bikes and tricycles without permit.

Madojemu said the offence contravened Section 9(4) and item 27 of the Second Schedule of the Edo Traffic Control and Management Agency Law, 2010.