One of the world’s leading mobile finance app, Branch, has pushed the boundary of world-class financial services to the mobile generation with the introduction of two revolutionary features, namely unlimited free money transfer and 20% per annum investment returns for its Nigerian users.

According to Dayo Ademola, Managing Director of Branch Nigeria,the new offerings, in addition to the other regular features on the mobile app (e.g. instant loans up to N500,000, free bill pay, airtime top-up etc) make Branch “better than your bank.”

Unlike the conventional finance apps that charge a transfer fee or restrict numbers of free transfers, Branch’s unlimited free transfers to recipient bank accounts bear no hidden fees.

Explaining further, Ademola said: “Unlike other investment platforms where the money is locked for a fixed period, our customers can withdraw their investments after a 24-hour period. Branch’s 20% per annum return is paid weekly. Investments through the Branch app are channeled into low risk financial instruments with capital preservation as the ultimate goal. Branch also forfeits its commissions to customers in order to provide returns that are amongst Nigeria’s highest.”

Furthermore, the Branch app also offers additional incentive of N50 bonus per N300 or more deposit to subscribers using its wallet.

Founded in 2015 and licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria as a finance company authorised to provide services such as credit and fund management, Branch, one of the global leading mobile finance apps, has recorded over 23 million downloads from Google Play Store.

The company, which has provided three million loans to Nigerians since 2018, is backed by some of the world’s biggest investors, including Visa and has Africa international offices in Nigeria and Kenya.