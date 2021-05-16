From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

As part of efforts to create jobs through lottery, Achastele Communications Company Nigeria Limited, at the weekend, launched its technologically advanced method of betting for the citizens of Edo State and Nigeria at large.

Achastele Communications, promoter of the mobile lotto, assured that the electronic betting would make gaming convenient for its stalkers and create job opportunities for Nigeria’s teeming youth population.

‎

Speaking at the launch in Benin City, Managing Director of the company, Paul Okojie, said the game is different from other lotto businesses in Nigeria due to its unique features of using mobile phones to win prizes from any part of Nigeria.

He said, “Edo State is the first we want to start from. This is about texting, there is an app currently being developed. You can also play with your mobile phone and will be charged by your network provider”.

Okojie, explained the game is computer-based and the winning numbers are automatically generated at 1am by an automated system, adding that they have met the requirements of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and other agencies to operate.

“The games are classified into Nack three, four and five. For nack three, you select three numbers from zero to 99, then nack four, you select four numbers from zero to 99, while nack five, you select five numbers from zero to 39.

“To play, use your phone to type Nack three or four or five then input your three or four or five likely winning numbers and send to a short designated number ‘3123’. You will receive an acknowledgment or receipt of your game containing your reference number. The reference number will be used to identify the player.

“For the winning prizes, If you get two numbers for the nack three, we pay N5,000. For the nack four, if you get three numbers, we pay N15,000. If you get all five numbers for the nack five, we will pay N25,000 and will qualify you for the mega game which is N1million.

“For now, we are only with 9mobile and only subscribers can play the game now. We are hoping that we will have MTN, Airtel and Glo soon.

“We paste likely winning numbers for the week on our social handles such as @mobilelottoNG on Twitter, Facebook, among others. Players can click on the link http://www.mobilelotto.ng/ to play”, Okojie further explained, disclosing that the company has met the requirements of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and other agencies to operate.

‎