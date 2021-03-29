From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC recently warned operators of Mobile Money and Banks Agents otherwise known as POS operators over illegal cash transactions.

The Commission’s Zonal Head in Sokoto CDS Bawa Usman Kaltungo on Thursday March 25, 2021 gave the warning at a meeting with the Sokoto Chapter of Mobile Money and Banks Agents Association, (MMBA) Sokoto State Chapter in his office.

EFCC boss express concern at the high rate of mobile money fraud in the country, and called on the association to join hands in the fight against money laundering and electronic transaction fraud.

But while reacting to this, the South West coordinator of Moniepoint, Israel Eniolorunda frowned at this development noting that nefarious activities of many of these POS operators in the country drives agents to their platform to enjoy better legitimate and quality services.

Eniolorunda stated this over the weekend at the get together party of cluster managers of Moniepoint in Oyo State at Mauve 21 event centre in Ibadan.

According to him, Moniepoint, the Mobile Money Operator otherwise known as POS operator has been rated as the most reliable, fast and profitable mobile money platform in Nigeria.

Eniolorunda noted that available data online rated the organization as the best in providing banking services to customers like data top up, airtime top up, money transfer, cash withdrawal and all bills payment.

He added that technically, the rating is based on data which reveals that MoniePoint is presently covering 35℅ of the industry with over 20 operators.

He said: “The drive for financial inclusion in Oyo state and in the country at large receives a major boost with the establishment of Moniepoint in 2018.

“The brand has since then grow from strength to strength becoming the leading Mobile banking agency platform in the country with over 30,000 agent network in every nooks and corner of the country processing a transaction value of almost N400bn monthly”, he stated.

Speaking on the giant stride of POS operators under the organization in Oyo State, Eniolorunda said: “the pace setter state is no doubt at the lead role with about 3000 agent network with a daily transaction value of about #1.5bn.

“The role of the brand Cluster managers in Oyo state under the able leadership of the state coordinator, Mr Gboyega Ogunsola cannot be overemphasized in ensuring the the brand continues to exceed the expectations of the agent network in delivering financial happiness to the financially undeserved”.

According to the Oyo State Coordinator, Mr. Adegboyega Ogunsola, other state coordinator were to grace the event with Growth manager, Mr. Tolu Adetuyi and Business manager, Michael Olaitan from the headquarters.

Ogunsola said what gave Moniepoint the edge above other operators is the CEO who is highly industrious and who had instilled in the staff the motivating spirit to put their best in their service delivery.

One of the cluster managers in Oyo State, Ahmed Ayoade revealed that quality service is the selling point of the brand which has made Moniepoint the best in terms of service delivery, customers’ support services and prompt response to agents’ needs. He added that challenges are imminent but the organization have prepared to surmount the challenges which is one of the things that makes the brand stands out.