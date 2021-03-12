From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Operatives of the Delta State Command have burst a mobile phone snatching syndicate in Asaba, the state capital, arresting one suspect, 16-year old Obi Ebie.

The syndicate which specialises in using commercial motorcycles and tricycle in snatching phones from victims had just succeeded in snatching a Techno Camon 15 Phone worth N63,000.00 from one Adedeji Samuel Adeyomi.

Confirming the arrest in Asaba, acting Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, said the suspects jumped out of their tricycle on sighting the police, and tried to escape.

Edafe added that the 16-year old suspect was apprehended while other members of the gang escaped, adding that the matter was now being investigated.

He also confirmed the arrest of two suspects, Kossisor Chukwu and Nwete Sunday in connection with a stolen tricycle belonging to one Olinya Ernest in Asaba, adding that the stolen tricycle with registration number BBG 848 QV was recovered the suspects in Anambra State.

Edafe said the command has also taken into lawful custody three suspects, David Udensi, Chukwuemeka Onyeogbeyesoi and Festus Unuelue who found to be in possession of firearms at separate locations in the state.

He noted that all th cases were under investigation.