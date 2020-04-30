Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

The traditional ruler of Nteje community in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Rowland Odegbo, has urged the Federal Government to mobilise Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company (IVM), Limited, an indigenous motor manufacturing firm based in Anambra to start mass production of ventilators and other testing kits to tackle the deadly Coronavirus.

Igwe Odegbo said the donations made to the Federal Government by individuals and corporate bodies should be adequate to provide ventilators and other test kits; so that majority of Nigerians would be tested and their status ascertained.

He noted that it was not enough for the federal and state governments to continue to extend the lockdown without providing enough palliatives and testing kits to the people, who are currently bearing the brunt of the harsh economic realities of the lockdown.

“COVID-19 will also teach us how to stay in Nigeria and build our country to an enviable standard, instead of traveling to the developed nations without paying much attention to the development of our own nation.