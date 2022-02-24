From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has urged the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) to use their numerical strength to enthrone good political leadership.

The governor said while the church cannot jettison the place of prayers, it should be combined with actual encouragement of members to be involved in all political processes, especial voting and being voted for.

Wike gave the charge at the formal opening of the February meeting of the Standing Committee of the Mothers’ Union Executive at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church in Rumuobiokani of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State.

The governor said it was scriptural that the people truly rejoice when a nation is ruled by good people.

Accordingly, he stated that the church bears divine obligation for such good leadership over Nigeria to be realised, which is through active and effective engagement in the nation’s political process.

“There are churches that claim tens of millions of registered members with branches everywhere, yet, these numbers are not available in votes during crucial national elections. If the church doesn’t like what is happening to Nigeria, the ravaging insecurity, lack of meaningful development, mass poverty; unending economic pains on ordinary Nigerians, the recurring violent conflicts and recriminations, violence on women and children, the discrimination and widespread social, economic and political injustices and the general lack of hope and direction, then, it must start to mobilise its members and Nigerians in general to join and actively participate in the political process to bring about the genuine and sustainable change that the our country so urgently needs.”

Governor Wike insisted that what would change Nigeria for the better is good governance which comes with good leadership actuated from and by the will of the people through credible elections.He said good leaders begets good governance, which begets peace, progress and prosperity for society.

He pointed out that good leaders are problem-solvers not problem-compounders, saying only good leaders can resolve the country’s perennial economic, social and security challenges.

“Good leaders respect the rule of law, places the common interest above self, are fair to all sections of the society and promotes social cohesion by giving everyone or section a true sense of belonging.

“Good leaders prioritise the security and wellbeing of the people through sound economic policies and refrain from juggling politics and development to the detriment of the nation. Good leaders would work with the legislature to strengthen state’s institutions, promote human rights and ensure an independent judicial system.

“A good leader will readily sign the amended Electoral Bill into law to guarantee a fraud-proof and credible electoral system for the country so that citizens can freely and fairly elect their leaders and hold them accountable.”