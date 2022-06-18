By Chioma Okezie-Okeh

The surviving children and grandchildren of the late philanthropist, Sir Mobolaji Bank-Anthony have insisted that 68-year-old Queen Irene Cole was never assigned as their representative over the execution of their inheritance.

Queen Irene Cole who claimed to be a trustee had during a recent press briefing raised the alarm that people who were not beneficiaries of Bank-Anthony’s assets were tampering the Will of the late philanthropist.

She alleged that some individuals who she referred to as imposters were deliberately frustrating the execution of the Will as recognised by the court.

Reacting to the report, one Babatunde Oluwajimi Bank-Anthony, who claim to be the grandson of the late philanthropist stated at a press briefing through Zoom meeting that Queen Irene Cole does not have the permission or the authority to represent their family and warned that anyone who enters into business transaction with her in regards to his late grandfather’s estate is doing so at his or her own risk.

Also, two living children of the late Bank-Anthony, who identified themselves as Oremi Bank-Anthony and Bolaji Bank-Anthony were part of the Zoom meeting.

Oluwajimi said: “We are a family that stand by what our late father and grandfather brought us up with – decency, truth and integrity; hence the silence all this while.

“Sir Mobolaji Bank-Anthony at the time of his death in 1991, left a clear and comprehensive last Will & Testament which depicted his last wishes. His last Will and Testament created, stated that his estate be governed and run by a list of his chosen trustees. This list did not include anyone named Queen Irene Cole, or did it include some of her partners,” he alleged while reading from a statement signed by the family.

Continuing, he said that the late Sir Bank-Anthony left a clear and unequivocal last Will and Testament. “Sir Bank-Anthony was blessed with four children namely, Omosheri Bank Anthony (deceased), Ajibike Bank-Anthony (deceased), Oremi Bank-Anthony and Bolaji Bank-Anthony. The judgement they are parading around is dated August 5,2020 and was mischievously acquired by distorting facts. Afterwards the case was referred to the Court of Appeal on November 5, 2021. A notice of appeal has been put forward and we are presently waiting for an Appeal date,” Oluwajimi said

