It has emerged that the first governor of Lagos State, Brigadier General Mobolaji Johnson is dead. He died at 83, our correspondent has learnt.

News of his demise filtered in late Wednesday evening following the confirmation of his exit given by one of his children, Deji.

His came to the limelight after he was appointed to govern Lagos by the then military head of state, Gen Yakubu Gowon after the 1966 brutal coup that saw to the overthrow of Major General Aguiyi Ironsi.

Johnson was born on February 9, 1936, and held sway in Lagos as governor between May 28 and July 1975, standing down after Gen Gowon was overthrown by Murtala Mohammed in 1975.