By Monica Iheakam

The Chief Executive Officer and founder of Making of Champions, Bambo Akani has explained that logistical and scheduling challenges have forced the cancellation of the 4th MoC Grand Prix 2022.

The 4th MoC Grand Prix, which was initially scheduled for May 17th and 18th at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex, Lagos, was moved to 2023.

In a statement made available online, Akani assured that the MoC remains committed to putting up world-class events in Nigeria. He said: “We regret that MoC will not be hosting the 4th Grand Prix this year. The logistical and scheduling challenges were unfortunately unforeseen and not surmountable on this occasion.

“I want to say thank you to all the athletes who had already registered for the 4th MoC Grand Prix in the short time in which we had opened registration for the event.

“We are committed to continuing to put up world class events in Nigeria and will immediately start planning towards scheduling the 4th MoC Grand Prix for 2023. Athletes and stakeholders can look out for our updates in the coming months.”

Meanwhile pre-registration is still open for the MoC Relays which is tentatively scheduled for June 24th & 25th. A decision will be made after the pre-registration deadline on 3rd June based on entries and sponsorship for the event.