The Nigerian music industry received a boost with the recent unveiling of MOD, a multifaceted entertainment outfit that is poised to inject revolutionary management into show-business in the country.
Davies Den, CEO, Den Management, which handles the talent and business part of MOD, explained the anatomy of the outfit thus: “MOD has three parts, MOD Studios, MOD Records and MOD Film Production outfit. We have platforms where we encourage new and emerging artistes.
We encourage talents. We do partnership with brands. We are fully ready for the industry.”
According to him, “MOD is a full entertainment outfit with five-in-one studio that can be utilised as dance studio, visual studio, recording studio and for live rehearsal and mini comedy events. It is equipped with top-class equipment, cameras, lighting and sound equipment with cutting- edge technology.”
Den concluded saying:“We have a top-notch digital studio and we have our work ethics intact. We
deliver what we promise. We are here to change the game and change the nar- rative.”
Meanwhile, MOD signed J100 as the first artiste on its record label.
