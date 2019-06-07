The Joint Union of Ministry of Defense (MOD) on Monday, staged a protest at the National Hospital Abuja over alleged neglect of one of its staff and member, Mohammed Adoga.

Adoga who sustained multiple fractures from an accident was said to have allegedly been abandoned by the hospital for several days, prompting the union to stage a protest to ‘save their colleague’.

Speaking during the protest, President of the Joint Council, Comrade Joel Didam said that the ministry had already lost three members of staff at the hospital and as such was worried by the report of negligence of another staff at the hospital.

Didam explained that Adoga sustained the multiple fracture while on his way home from work last Thursday and was rushed to the hospital.

He alleged that the Adoga had been abandoned by personnel at the emergency unit of the hospital up till the time of the protest as he was yet to be operated upon.

“We are here to ask them why the treatment of our colleague is taking so long. I called the public relations officer of the hospital and till date, he did nothing.

“It is so sad that if as a government official our members are treated this way, what will be the hope of the common man,” he said.

The Chairman who spoke after the protest and a meeting with the hospital’s management, said that although the hospital had given its assurance to operate on the accident victim, the union would only be convinced when the treatment actually commences.

He called on the government to overhaul the activities, facilities and equipment in the hospital to help in curbing medical tourism which costs the nation billions.

Responding to the protesters, the chief public relations officer, National Hospital, Hajia Rabiat Bello said the protest was due to misinformation, stressing that they had come to an understanding with the unions.

She said the matter will be resolved soon, adding that the patient was already recuperating.