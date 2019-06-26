Jet Stanley Madu

Executive Director, Lagos Model Industry Night (LAMIN), Stanley Agwere, has said modelling could be a veritable tool to address the illegal mass migration currently plaguing the globe, particularly, Nigeria and the African continent.

Agwere said Nigerian model industry and super models, both locally and internationally, have tremendous roles to play in using modelling to positively occupy the youths, and take their attention off delinquencies, including prostitution.

He made these declarations in a recent chat with Daily Sun at Ikeja, Lagos State, where he disclosed activities leading to this year’s edition of LAMIN.

Agwere, who lamented the low life of Nigerian models, said LAMIN is set to address the anomaly.

He disclosed that top entertainer, Denrele Edun, would host this year’s edition.

The ED listed some Nigerian’s young-stars billed for the June 28 event to include Selassie, Gorimakpa, Fawazzy, Yoboro, Picazo, Meyar and Kriss. Over 20 models –males and females were picked to hit the runway.

He called on the public to buy into the venture, even as he revealed that “one of LAMIN partners, Kelechi Amadi Obi Studios is giving out a Nikon camera.