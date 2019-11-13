Molly Kilete, Abuja

Newly promoted Assistant Inspectors General of Police(AIG), have been decorated with their ranks with a warning that modern policing is no longer driven by application of brute force.

The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Mohammed Adamu, who gave the warning, said modern policing involves the deployment of intellect, respect for extant laws, civility to citizens, knowledge, and sound professional judgement.

Adamu, spoke at a ceremony held to decorate the officers with their new ranks held at the force headquarters in Abuja.

The police boss while noting that crime has become more dynamic and increasingly complex phenomenon, said “the engagement of community-driven, intelligence-led and technology-guided policing strategies as well as the renewed commitment of personnel of the Nigeria Police to their mandates have combined to engender a drastic reduction in these crimes across the country”.

While calling on the new AIGs, not to let the police and indeed the country down, the IGP, noted that their promotion was in appreciation of their professional excellence, loyalty, zeal and invaluable experience and guided by the principles of seniority and merit.

He said “Let me, however, remind the promotees that to whom much is given, much more shall be demanded. Crime, as you know, is a dynamic and increasingly complex phenomenon. Within the Nigerian context, we inherited some internal security threats touching on banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, cybercrime and cultism. “However, the engagement of community-driven, intelligence-led and technology-guided policing strategies, as well as the renewed commitment of personnel of the Nigeria Police to their mandates, have combined to engender a drastic reduction in these crimes across the country.

To curb the high rate of crime In the country, the IGP said “some of you, the newly promoted officers, shall be deployed to critical policing posts where your strength of character and professionalism shall be optimally tested. In the discharge of your duties, however, you should appreciate that modern policing is no longer driven by application of brute force, but the deployment of intellect, respect for extant laws, civility to citizens, knowledge, and sound professional judgement”.

The new AIGs includes Dan Bature, AIG DFA, Hyelasinda Kimo Musa – AIG PMF, Yunana Y. Babas, AIG Zone 8 Lokoja, Dan Mallam Mohammed, AIG SPU, Mua’zu Zubairu Halilu – AIG CTU, Rabiu Yusuf – AIG ICT, Ahmed Iliyasu – AIG Zone 2, Lagos, Mohammed Uba Kura, Maritime, Zaki M. Ahmed – AIG Zone 6, Calabar, Zama Bala Senchi – AIG Community Policing, Bello A. Sadiq – AIG Zone 1, Kano, Austin Agbonlahor Iwero,DOPS FHQ and AIG Lawal Ado – AIG Works.