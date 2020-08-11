The Kano State Ministry of Housing and Transport says it will ensure effective takeoff of the newly introduced bus mass transit service in Kano metropolis.

The Commissioner of the ministry, Alhaji Mahmud Muhammad made this known in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the ministry, Alhaji Yusuf Abubakar on Tuesday in Kano.

The commissioner had inspected the newly branded buses for the project, stationed at Hotoro, where he expressed happiness over the level of work carried out by the company in providing the buses, e-ticket pools and other infrastructures for the take off of the project.

“The Kano state government will support in providing all necessary logistics for a successful completion of the project,” he said.

He called on them to cooperate with the ministry in promoting modern transport system in the state.

It may be recalled that the state government signed an MOU with Messrs Shaanxi Company and Zoec Constructions Nigeria Ltd., for the provision of buses and bus terminals for effective modern transport system in the state capital.

Earlier, the Executive Vice Chairman of Shaanxi Company, Alhaji Yusuf Umar, assured that the company was fully ready to support government policies in modernising the transport system in the state.

He also said that the company was in the process of increasing the number of buses to 300 within the next 24 months.

Umar told the commissioner the buses would ply through Dawanau to Yankura, Janguza to Yankura, Kwanar Dawaki to Yankura and ’Yankaba to Malam Kato routes. (NAN)